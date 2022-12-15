Gazprom to supply 253 bcm of gas to Russian market in 2022

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. According to the results of 2022, Gazprom Mezhregiongaz plans to supply 253 bln cubic meters (bcm) of gas to the Russian market, Deputy CEO of Gazprom Mezhregiongaz Yury Pakhomovsky said on Thursday.

"We are working steadily in 2022. Despite the warm first quarter of 2022, we anticipate the supply of 253 bln cubic meters of pipeline gas to the Russian market by the Gazprom Mezhregiongaz this year," he said.

The company noted a growing trend in gas consumption. Thus, the most noticeable growth in gas consumption this year will be because of population - an increase of 4.3 bln cubic meters compared to the plan.

The company forecasts an increase in gas supplies to the Russian market by 2025 by at least 15 bln cubic meters from the resources of Gazprom, and by 2030 the growth may reach 50 bln cubic meters, Pakhomovsky said.

"This year there is no drop in gas consumption for both industrial and social consumers. On the contrary, there has been growth in many industries," he added.

Deputy department head at Gazprom Kirill Polous said earlier on Thursday that Gazprom expects to see further expansion of the export niche for gas supplies to China and plans to continue working to fill it. "In the long term, we expect an increase in the export niche for gas supplies to China and plan to continue working to fill it," he said.

Gazprom currently supplies gas through the Power of Siberia in excess of daily contractual obligations at the request of the Chinese side. The Russian holding maintains plans to bring the gas pipeline to its design capacity in 2025, Polous said.

Gazprom has also started working on a project to connect the Unified Gas Supply System in the west of the country with Eastern Siberia and the Far East.