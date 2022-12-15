Revenue of agricultural holding Steppe up 39% to $843.8 mln in 9M

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The revenue of agricultural holding Steppe (part of Sistema) under IFRS in 9 months of 2022 increased by 39% year-on-year and amounted to 54.6 bln rubles ($843.8 mln), Sistema said on Thursday.

Adjusted OIBDA for 9 months increased by 10.4% to 9.2 bln rubles ($142.2 mln), while OIBDA margin was 16.9% compared to 21.3% for the same period in 2021.

The volume of capital expenditures in the reporting period decreased by 8% and amounted to 3 bln rubles ($46.3 mln). The company’s net debt increased by 79.1% to 51.1 bln rubles ($789.7 mln).

The company also reported that the Q3 revenue decreased by 9% to 25.2 bln rubles ($389.2 mln) due to the shift in sales of products from the Crop segment to future periods. Net profit in the Q3 decreased 2.3-fold to 1 bln rubles ($15.4 mln), OIBDA - by 29.8% to 3.6 bln rubles ($55.6 mln). The volume of capital expenditures fell by 32.3% and reached 1 bln rubles ($15.4 mln).

The company recalled that the Steppe agricultural holding had completed the wheat harvest: the gross harvest amounted to a record-breaking 1.1 mln metric tons, which is 13% more than last year. As of the end of the Q3, the total gross harvest amounted to 1.8 mln metric tons, which is 10% higher than last year. Milk production in 9 months of 2022 reached 108,000 metric tons, showing an increase of 75% in physical terms year-on-year.