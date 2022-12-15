Underinvestment in global gas output to maintain pressure on high prices — Gazprom

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Underinvestment in global gas production will be an important factor in keeping energy prices high in the medium and long term,

The average gas price on European trading floors increased 2.5-fold compared to 2021, Polous said.

"It is surprising to see the behavior of foreign, primarily European, companies use funds from record profits to buy back shares and pay dividends, while investments in oil and gas production projects remain low," he added.

"Faced with a gas scarcity, European corporations are attempting to remedy the situation by actively expanding LNG receiving infrastructure. As a result, there is a figurative attempt to quench energy hunger by purchasing glasses rather than water," Polous added.