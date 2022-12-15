Europe takes out 12.6% of gas injected before winter from storages — Gazprom

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Europe has lifted 12.6% of gas injected to underground storages, Gazprom said on Thursday.

"According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, 8.8 bln cubic meters of gas were withdrawn from European underground storages as of December 13. This is 12.6% of the volume injected when preparing for the heating season. Capacity utilization of European underground gas storages in this winter season is expected to be higher than in prior years, in view of changed logistics and gas supply sources for the European market," the company said.

One and a half billion cubic meters of gas were lifted from Ukrainian underground storages or 26.5% of the gas volume injected in summer. The volume of gas in Ukrainian storages was 13.6% (2.1 bln cubic meters) lower than in the last year, Gazprom noted.