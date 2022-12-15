Gazprom lowers gas production by 19.6% YTD

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. According to preliminary data, natural gas production by Gazprom dropped by 19.6% year-on-year to 394.1 bln cubic meters.

Gas exports to non-CIS countries fell by 45.1% or by 80.2 bln cubic meters over the last 11.5 months, the Russian gas holding said.

The average daily export of Gazprom gained 30% in December against November to 173.3 mln cubic meters. Gas demand on the domestic Russian market contracted by 5.2% or by 12.5 bln cubic meters.

"At the same time, from December 1 to 9 Gazprom was daily supply a record high natural gas volume over the gas transport system to Russian consumers for the like days (the maximal daily volume of 1,605.2 mln cubic meters was supplied on December 7, 2022)," the gas holding said.

Russian gas export to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline continues growing as part of the bilateral long-term contract between Gazprom and CNPC, the gas holding said. Supplies are regularly made above daily contracted quantities, Gazprom informed.