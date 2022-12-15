Trade turnover between Japan, Russia down 35.5% in November year-on-year, says ministry

TOKYO, December 15. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Japan and Russia dropped by 35.5% in November 2022 year-on-year, according to information published by the Japanese Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

In particular, exports to Russia fell by 34.2%, while imports lost 36.1%, mainly due to a decrease in imports of Russian liquified natural gas (by 14.4%) and coal (by 59.5%). Moreover, imports of Russian grain and non-ferrous metals to Japan plunged by 86.9% and 40.5% in November, respectively. That said, import volumes of Russian vegetables and nonferrous metal ores soared by 57.7% and by 520.4%, respectively. The supplies of fish and seafood decreased by 17.5% in the reporting period.

Japan boosted supplies of cars and medical goods to Russia in November year-on-year. Particularly, exports of medical products climbed by 115%, while deliveries of cars added 7.7% to 25,700 units.

Exports of other goods went down in the period as computer supplies lost 75%, deliveries of steel and other metal products plunged by 93%, pulp and paper product supplies fell by 57.5%. Exports of car components also dropped - by 76.2%.