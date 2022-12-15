Russian stocks down as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down at the beginning of the main session on Moscow Exchange on Thursday, according to trading data.

As of 10:15 am Moscow time, the MOEX Index was down by 0.7% at 2,144.78 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was down by 1.16% at 1,048.43 points. As trading opened the MOEX lost 0.38% to 2,151.69 points, while the RTS fell by 0.66% to 1,053.77 points.

As of 10:15 am, the dollar was up by 0.7% at 64.44 rubles, while the euro was up by 0.56% at 68.73 rubles.