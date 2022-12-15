Gas supplies via Ukraine at previous volume, gas withdrawal from EU’s UGS at record highs

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Gas withdrawal from underground gas storage (UGS) facilities of EU states has reached a record level for the middle of December of 800 mln cubic meters per day, turning almost 57% higher than the multiyear average for this period.

Gas withdrawal from EU countries’ UGS facilities amounted to 804 mln cubic meters on December 13, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). The heating season started in Europe on November 14. Since then, EU countries have withdrawn 10.55 bln cubic meters of gas from UGS facilities. Currently European UGS facilities are 86.59% full (10.6 percentage points higher than the average as of this date in the past five years), with 93.69 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.

Russian gas supplies to Europe in transit through Ukraine remain at previous volume of 42.4 mln cubic meters via the Sudzha gas distribution station on December 15, according to data released on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU). The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries after Nord Stream was damaged.