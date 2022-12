MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The dollar climbed above 64 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since October 13, according to market data.

The dollar had an uptick by 1.89% to 64.03 rubles. The euro moved up to 68.19 rubles (+1.73%).

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.7% to 2,159.18 points. The RTS Index edged down by 2.45% to 1,062.25 points.