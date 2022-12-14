Russian e-scooter company Whoosh raises $32.65 mln in IPO

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russian kicksharing company Whoosh raised 2.1 bln rubles ($32.65 mln) in an initial public offering (IPO), the company announced on Wednesday.

"The placement price was determined by the board of directors in the amount of 185 rubles per ordinary share of the company. The amount of funds raised as a result of the IPO through an additional issue of shares amounted to 2.1 bln rubles. As a result of the placement of shares, the company's market capitalization will amount to 20.6 bln rubles," the statement said.

The company's press service clarified that existing shareholders had provided shares worth 200 mln rubles ($3.1 mln) for possible stabilization in the secondary market, bringing the total volume of the IPO to 2.3 bln rubles ($35.6 mln).