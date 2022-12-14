Russia will have to hedge growing risks related to Western sanctions, expert says

ST. PETERSBURG, December 14. /TASS/. Russia and its partners will need to develop mechanisms to hedge the growing risks associated with Western anti-Russian sanctions. Alexander Korolev, Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, expressed this opinion speaking at the 13th Asian Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

He noted that a large-scale transition to national currencies in trade and connection to national payment systems is technically difficult, but feasible.

"Purely technically, despite the imbalances, limitations and peculiarities of national currencies, the transition to national currencies in trade is a realistic prospect. But here a political aspect arises - to what extent the countries of Eurasia and other states are ready to take on potential costs, since the risks are most likely will grow and the fear of falling under secondary sanctions will not go away. Taking into account the transition of the European Union to the practice of imposing secondary sanctions, by analogy with the United States, it is possible that these risks will increase due to the greater trade turnover of Asian countries not only with the United States, but also with the EU," he said.

In his opinion, under these conditions, Russia and its partners will have to negotiate at the political level and "come up with ways to insure, hedge these risks and compensate for possible losses that partners may incur."

The expert assumed that provision of discounts on Russian exports could be such a mechanism.

"Probably, in the near future, the practice of Russia providing discounts on the sale of very important products - these are energy resources, minerals, fertilizers, coal, steel, and possibly weapons for individual partner countries, which are the largest recipients of Russian weapons systems - will intensify," he said.

The expert noted that in the face of sanctions, Moscow also needs to change its foreign economic strategy under preferential and non-preferential agreements on free trade zones within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"Agreements within the EAEU can play two main functions for Russia. The first is to facilitate the import of critical products by reducing or lifting tariff duties. In this case, these are electronics, semiconductors, steel, critical products for engineering, and so on. The second is creation of regional hubs or new entry points for Russian products, and especially for the reorientation of those Russian export products that are not currently in demand for various reasons in Europe," he explained. The expert added that under these conditions, Russia needs to be more selective in choosing partners for free trade zones that would help solve these problems.