MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Shetab, Iran’s payment system and Mir, Russia’s payment system, will be integrated, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali revealed at a press conference.

"The decision in principle was made but certain technical issues exist, which are being processed. I believe this matter will be actualized soon," the ambassador said, referring to the integration of the two payment systems.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov touched on this very subject on August 31.