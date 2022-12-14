Swiss company Holcim sells its business in Russia — press release

GENEVA, December 14. /TASS/. Swiss manufacturer of building materials Holcim will sell its Russian business, the company said in a press release on its website on Wednesday.

"Holcim has signed an agreement to sell its business in Russia to the local management team. With its new owners, the business will operate independently under a different brand," according to the press release.

The company notes that this divestment has no significant financial or business impact on its activities, as the company "generated less than 1% of Group net sales and recurring EBIT in Russia in 2021."

The Swiss manufacturer decided to leave the Russian market in March 2022. In Russia, the company owns four cement plants and three quarries for the extraction of non-metallic materials. The company employs 1,500 people.