Russia’s agricultural exports seen at about $40 bln by year end — Agriculture Minister

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russia supplies agricultural products to 150 countries, the volume of its exports is projected at about $40 billion by the end of 2022, Agricultural Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday. He was speaking at the government hour in the State Duma, lower house of the parliament.

"We continue to fulfill our export obligations, first of all, to our friendly countries. Our food is in demand in the world and is now supplied to more than 150 countries. According to forecasts, the volume of foreign trade in 2022 will be about $40 billion," he said.

The minister noted that the authorities are going to provide all necessary recourses to farmers so that they can ensure further stable production and growth of indicators.

"As part of our four state programs 486.4 billion rubles ($7.6 bln) are provided from the budget. The budget for 2023 now provides for 454 billion rubles ($7.1 bln), including almost 13.5 billion rubles ($212 mln) additionally due to parliamentary amendments to the draft budget. During the year, the amount may be increased. It will mainly depend on our additional income," he stressed.

Patrushev recalled that in 2022, due to the high harvest, 20 billion rubles ($315 mln) were allocated to grain producers to reimburse part of the costs. The authorities is also buying grain is for the intervention fund at prices that are comfortable for farmers. At the moment, more than 2.5 million metric tons of grain have been purchased, in total it is planned to purchase about 3 million metric tons. It is necessary to increase the production of potatoes and vegetables. Therefore, the implementation of a separate federal project with special support tools will be launched in 2023, the minister noted.