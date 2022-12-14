Russia boosts oil exports to 8.1 mln bpd, revenues fall to $15.8 bln in November — IEA

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russia increased oil exports in November to a maximum volume since April - by 270,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 8.1 mln bpd, according to the report of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

At the same time, according to IEA estimates, Russia's export revenues decreased by $0.7 bln and amounted to $15.8 bln in November.

According to the IEA, Russia may reduce oil production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December amid the entry into force of the EU embargo, and by April next year - by 1.8 mln bpd from pre-February levels.

By the end of the Q1, the IEA expects a decrease in Russia’s production by 1.8 mln bpd compared to the pre-February level. As a result, the production of liquid hydrocarbons may fall to 9.6 mln bpd by the end of 2023, the agency notes.