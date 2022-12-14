Revenue from Russian agricultural exports to gain 10% in 2022 — Minister

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The total revenue from exports of the Russian agribusiness sector will grow by 10% at the least as of 2022 year-end, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said during the ‘government hour’ in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly.

"In monetary terms, export revenue will grow by at least 10% compared to last year," Patrushev said.

The monetary value of Russian agricultural exports will be above 40 bln rubles ($630.6 mln). Export revenue to date is already around 37 bln rubles ($584.5 mln), which is more than the total figure from all of last year. Exports had a minor decline in physical terms, the Minister said. The number of countries importing Russian agricultural products declined to 150 at present from 164 last year, he noted.

"Nevertheless, we are not experiencing any problems. They hurt themselves by deciding not to buy our products," Patrushev added.