No clear-cut decision on Russian seed import quotas — Minister

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russia should not limit seed imports to the detriment of the crop and there is no straightforward decision to set quotas, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said during the ‘government hour’ in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly.

"As regards quotas on imports of foreign seeds, there is no straight-forward decision so far. At the same time, we will never get indigenous selective breeding unless we limit the foreign one," Patrushev said. "We will not make any decisions on import quotas that would be to the detriment of any potential harvests and our agribusiness sector. However, we will nevertheless implement some restrictions to foster domestic selective breeding," he said.

In September 2022, Patrushev informed that in 2023 the Agriculture Ministry plans to boost support of purchasing domestically selected seeds while also limiting imports.