IEA does not rule out decline in Russia’s oil output in December by 400,000 bpd

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russia may reduce oil production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December amid the entry into force of the EU embargo, and by April next year - by 1.8 mln bpd from pre-February levels, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its report.

Thus, the organization believes that Russia may be forced to cut about 400,000 bpd of oil production in December, and expects to see a larger decline in the Q1 after the entry into force of the EU embargo on Russian oil products on February 5.

By the end of the Q1, the IEA expects a decrease in Russia’s production by 1.8 mln bpd compared to the pre-February level. As a result, the production of liquid hydrocarbons may fall to 9.6 mln bpd by the end of 2023, the agency notes.