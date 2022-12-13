IAEA chief, Ukrainian PM make progress on topic of security zone around ZNPP – IAEA

VIENNA, December 13. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal "made progress" on the issue of establishing a security zone around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the IAEA said in a press statement on Tuesday.

"During a two-hour meeting in Paris that ended early on Tuesday morning, Director General Grossi said he and Prime Minister Shmygal also made progress in ongoing discussions about setting up a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), where the IAEA deployed a permanent expert mission more than three months ago," it said.

Grossi has repeatedly called for the establishment of a security zone around the Zaporozhye NPP. In September, the IAEA Board of Governors passed a resolution calling on Russia to withdraw its forces from the plant’s territory. On November 17, the agency passed another resolution on the Zaporozhye NPP calling on Moscow "to immediately abandon its baseless claims of ownership of the plant." Russia and China voted against the resolution, while Vietnam, India, Kenya, Namibia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa abstained.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in the city of Energodar, has a capacity of 6 GW and is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Russian forces took control of the plant in March 2022 and ever since, the Ukrainian army has been periodically shelling its territory, as well as Energodar’s residential quarters with the use of drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers.