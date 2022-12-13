EU energy ministers fail to agree on gas price cap, says Hungarian FM

BUDAPEST, December 13. /TASS/. Energy ministers of the EU countries failed to reach an agreement on the maximum price for gas, the discussions will continue in bilateral formats, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto announced after the meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

"There was a long debate at the meeting of the Energy Council, no agreement was reached at the plenary meeting, so the discussions will continue on a bilateral basis," Szijjarto wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by the Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

"There is an energy crisis in Europe, but Brussels, unfortunately, ignores this fact. A gas price cap is the wrong answer, especially in the case of Hungary, because without taking into account our special situation, which has arisen due to our geographical location, this can easily jeopardize the security of our country's energy supply," the Hungarian minister said.

The European Commission (EC) suggested that the gas price correction mechanism should be activated if the gas price at the TTF virtual hub in the Netherlands not only reaches the ceiling of 275 euros per 1 MWh (about $3,000 per 1 thousand cubic meters) but stays at this level for at least two weeks. According to European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, the proposed figure could be revised following consultations with members of the community. The EC explained that the initiative provides for the possibility of an emergency lifting of the gas price cap if industry regulators consider that keeping it could destabilize markets or lead to supply problems.

This proposal was not supported by the EU countries, which found that the EC set the bar too high, since such a price was not fixed even once in the last two years of the energy crisis for two weeks.

Later, Belgium, Greece, Italy, Slovenia and Poland presented their proposal for a price cap of 160 euros per MWh, which should be permanent. Hungary, for its part, said it would not support a gas price cap, which, in its opinion, could undermine supplies and reduce the interest of gas producers in the European market. Germany opposed it, fearing a gas shortage.

On December 9, the Politico newspaper wrote citing sources that by December 13, the EU countries were to discuss a price cap of 220 euros per MWh. This figure is an average value between the 275 euros proposed by the European Commission and the 160 euros proposed by Poland.