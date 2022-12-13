Real effective exchange rate of ruble down 2.4% in November, says Central Bank

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation dropped by 2.4% in November 2022 month-on-month, according to data released by the Central Bank on Tuesday.

The real effective exchange rate of the ruble surged by 35.4% in annual terms in January-November 2022, the regulator added.

The rate is computed on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.