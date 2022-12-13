Russia to further boost export potential of nuclear sector in future, says Novak

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Nuclear energy has regained the attention of a number of countries, particularly due to the influence of the energy crisis, as the sector is firmly returning its key positions in the energy sector and sweepingly expanding its prospects in the global energy balance, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in an article for the Energy Policy magazine, adding that the country could take advantage of the situation and boost the export potential of its nuclear industry.

Russia is already one of the global leaders in the nuclear sector, boasting enormous technological and scientific potential in this area, he said. "The increasing trend of the expanding use of peaceful nuclear energy may trigger further improvement of the country’s sector and an expansion of its export potential," the Deputy PM added.

"The global energy crisis, coupled with the climate agenda line, have raised a pressing issue for the global community on the necessity of accelerated development of a compromise source of energy, affordable and reliable, albeit universal and environmentally friendly. Nuclear energy fully meets those criteria. This type of energy has not only been regaining its key positions in the global energy arena, but it has also been quickly expanding the prospects in the future fuel-energy balance," the official wrote.

The slowdown in nuclear energy development rates in the past ten years was largely connected with Japan’s Fukushima accident in 2011, which made a number of countries decide to either speed up the rates of abandoning nuclear energy use or reconsider previous plans for the establishment of nuclear energy in their countries, Novak pointed out.

"However, the Japanese experience was very seriously explored and considered globally, with respective conclusions drawn, and necessary decisions made for the possibility of the further existence and development of the sector. As a result, notable technological progress followed," he stressed.

Consequently, nuclear energy currently boasts a number of key advantages, the Russian Deputy PM said. First, those are economic features as the share of the fuel component in the energy cost with nuclear power plants is much lower compared with heat generation. Second comes the high energy capacity of the fuel. Third is a low volume of CO2 emissions, which fully meets the current climate agenda.

"Those advantages are becoming increasingly obvious to a rising number of states," Novak emphasized.

"I should underline that amid the energy crisis and the efforts by the global community to tackle climate changes, nuclear energy is becoming an increasingly promising source of energy. Obviously, without using nuclear energy it is impossible to simultaneously reach the environmental goals and ensure the energy security of the planet," he concluded.