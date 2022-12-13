Gazprom chairman, Uzbek energy minister discuss cooperation issues

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee Alexey Miller and Deputy Prime Minister for the Development of the Fuel, Energy and Chemical Industries, Energy Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov have discussed relevant cooperation issues, the Russian gas producer said in a statement on Tuesday.

On November 28, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the creation of a ‘trilateral gas union’ with Uzbekistan during a meeting in the Kremlin. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov explained that at the first stage it implies creating a coordination mechanism at the initiative of President Putin. Later it became known that it implies cooperation in processing and supplying gas, including to new export destinations.

Mirzamakhmudov said earlier that Uzbekistan was negotiating supplies of gas and electricity from neighboring countries, "instead of any alliance or union." Later Peskov denied information that Uzbekistan allegedly abandoned Russia’s idea on the creation of ‘a trilateral gas union’.