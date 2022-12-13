Global Ports buys out its Eurobonds to the tune of $198.399 mln — company

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Global Ports Group announced the buyback of its own $350 million Eurobonds with a maturity date in 2023. The amount of the buyout is $198.399 million, the company said in a statement.

"Global Ports Investments PLC (Global Ports and its subsidiaries) today announces that the Group has purchased on the open market $198,399,000.00 of $350,000,000 6.50 per cent Guaranteed Notes due in 2023," according to the statement.

Following the acquisition, the outstanding principal amount of the Notes is $82,949,000, the company notes.

"The transactions were made in order to improve the Group’s debt maturity profile and decrease FX risk exposure, which is one of the Group’s objectives and an area where the Group continues to seek further opportunities," the statement says.

Global Ports is the leading operator of container terminals on the Russian market in terms of capacity and container throughput.