MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The euro exceeded 67 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since May 30.

The euro rose to 67.12 rubles (+1.21%), while the dollar reached 63.1 rubles (+0.48%).

The MOEX index fell by 0.26% to 2,167.5 points, the RTS dollar index - by 0.6% to 1,082.36 points.