Russian PM says West underestimated strength of country's economy

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The West, which has been seeking to destroy the Russian economy, has underestimated its strength, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told an expert meeting on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting with members of the Government Expert Council, the Russian premier said, "Western countries have undertaken actions to destroy the Russian economy and destabilize the society. However, our opponents have underestimated how impervious our system is to external influence and how potent all the means to support it are."

According to Mishustin, "the steps taken by the government under a priority action plan to sustain the economy amid external pressure have proved effective and enabled keeping the budget stable and helping key sectors and households."

The head of government highlighted the important contribution the Expert Council has been making to efforts to develop the economy and the country’s social sphere amid new challenges which he said "required a clear and prompt response.".