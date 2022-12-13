Russia’s 2023 wheat harvest target is 80-85 mln tons, says ministry

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The Russian Agriculture Ministry’s wheat harvest target for 2023 is 80-85 mln tons, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the gross yield of grain at 125-127 mln tons would allow observing the balance of interests of producers, consumers and exporters.

"The goal for next year on wheat is 80-85 mln tons," the statement said.

Speaking about grain harvest projections, the ministry noted that the gross yield at the level of 125-127 mln tons of grain would allow observing the balance of interests of producers, consumers and exporters of grain.

The ministry’s outlook on grain harvest in 2022 is 150 mln tons.