Russia’s Economy Minister does not rule out growth in investments by year end

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Data on investments in fixed assets in Russia over the past 9 months could signify a positive trend in 2022, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters.

According to the latest data from the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat), the growth of investment in fixed assets in January-September amounted to 5.9%. The official forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development so far assumes a 2% decline of the figure by the end of the year.

"Based on the data for 9 months of this year, it is already clear that there will be a positive trend in investment at the end of the whole year. We can talk about specific figures when we see the results," Reshetnikov said.

Reshetnikov said earlier that Russia’s Economic Development Ministry expects the country’s GDP contraction at 2.9% this year. "Russian GDP added 2.1% in September in monthly terms. While most foreign experts expected the Russian economy to lose from 8% to 10%, we expect Russia’s GDP contraction at 2.9% by the end of 2022," he said.

Inflation in the country is slowing down as it currently stands at 12% in annual terms, whereas the average three-month inflation equals less than 3% per year, the minister added.

According to preliminary figures provided by the national statistics service Rosstat, Russia’s GDP contraction amounted to 1.7% in January-September 2022 year-on-year. Earlier, Rosstat preliminarily estimated Russia’s GDP contraction at 4% in Q3 in annual terms.