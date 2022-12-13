Russian stocks down as Tuesday trading opens

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down at the beginning of the main session on Moscow Exchange on Tuesday, according to trading data.

As of 10:25 am Moscow time, the MOEX Index was down by 0.04% at 2,172.24 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was down by 0.55% at 1,082.86 points. As trading opened the MOEX added 0.1% to 2,175.29 points, while the RTS slipped by 0.06% to 1,088.18 points.

As of 10:25 am, the dollar was up by 0.64% at 63.2 rubles, while the euro was up by 0.78% at 66.84 rubles.