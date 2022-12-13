Gas supplies via Ukraine at previous volume, gas withdrawal from EU’s UGS above average

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Gas withdrawal from underground gas storage (UGS) facilities of the EU’s states has stably been above 0.5 bln cubic meters per day for almost a week already.

Gas withdrawal from EU countries’ UGS facilities amounted to 523 mln cubic meters on December 11, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). The heating season started in Europe on November 14. Since then, EU countries have withdrawn slightly over 9 bln cubic meters of gas from UGS facilities. Currently, European UGS facilities are 88.03% full, with 95.25 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.

Russian gas supplies to Europe in transit through Ukraine remain at previous volume of 42.4 mln cubic meters via the Sudzha gas distribution station on December 13, according to data released on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU). The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries after Nord Stream was damaged.