EU energy ministers to attempt approving gas price cap

BRUSSELS, December 13. /TASS/. EU energy ministers will hold an informal meeting on Tuesday, where the last attempt in this year will be made to negotiate the gas price cap.

This informal ministerial meeting will be the fifth in this year. The European Commission initially suggested setting the price cap for Russian gas only but the idea failed, particularly because the EC seeks after the complete abandonment of Russian gas and its substitution by liquefied natural gas or by other energy sources. The EC publicly presented the temporary mechanism of gas prices correction on November 22.