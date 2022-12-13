Russia may again become key gas supplier for Europe – Bloomberg columnist

NEW YORK, December 13. /TASS/. Russia has a chance to return the leadership in gas supplies to Europe and again become the champion of fuel supplies to the EU, Bloomberg Opinion columnist Javier Blas said.

"As much as European leaders vow they won’t return to business as usual after the war in Ukraine, the inescapable realities of geography and markets can trump even the most determined policy makers," Blas said.

The columnist cited German politician and Prime Minister of the state of Saxony Michael Kretschmer, who said last month that going forever without Russian gas would be "historically ignorant and geopolitically wrong." Berlin is currently paying 140 euro per MWh for gas import, which is approximately seven times higher than the average figure in 2010-2020, Blas noted.

If Europe is going "to keep its chemical, food and heavy industries competitive, it will need some cheap gas. And there isn’t cheaper gas for Europe than Russia’s," he added.