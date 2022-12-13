Majority of Russians prefers mortgage to rented accommodation – poll

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The overwhelming majority of questioned Russians believe it is better now to get a mortgage loan instead of living in rented accommodation, Rosgosstrakh insurer and Banki.ru financial marketplace learned from a public opinion poll seen by TASS.

"The overwhelming majority of Russians (91%) believe it is better to borrow a mortgage loan then to live in rented accommodation, and 75% plan to take out a loan for real property during the coming year," according to the poll.

At the same time, almost each fourth of polled Russians (23%) already has a mortgage loan. Respondents say the most interesting points for them are the mortgage interest rate (67%), the monthly installment amount (59%), credit approval (45%) and the loan term (42%).