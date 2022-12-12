Ship traffic from Ukraine halted due to poor weather – Coordination Center

UNITED NATIONS, December 13. /TASS/. Not a single vessel with foods sailed from Ukrainian ports on Monday because of adverse weather conditions and electric power shortages, the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul says.

"The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) reports that due to unfavorable weather conditions and electricity shortages no vessels left Ukrainian ports today," according to the report.

One ship was on her way to the port of Yuzhny in Ukraine.

"Currently 81 vessels are waiting in Turkish territorial waters. Out of those 81, 61 are waiting to move - following inspection - into Ukrainian ports with the capacity to export approximately 2.2 million [metric] tons of grain and other food products," JCC said.

"The rest of the vessels (20) are loaded with cargo and are waiting for inspection so they can sail to their global destinations," the Center added.