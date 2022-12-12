US believes introduced cap drives Russian oil prices down – Department of State

WASHINGTON, December 13. /TASS/. The oil price cap introduced by the Western states has already resulted in a price decline for Russian oil, State Department Spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing.

"We put in place this oil cap so the global energy markets continued to be stable and continued to be supplied without providing the Russian Federation the revenue it would otherwise accrue and in turn use in its brutal war of aggression against Ukraine," Price said.

"A number of countries have agreed to comply with this oil cap but even for countries that are not formally part of the oil cap it has the effect of depressing the price of Russian oil. Even before it went to the effect the price of Russian oil was reduced as the result of the promise of the oil cap. As soon as the oil cap plans were announced it had the implications on the price of Russian oil," he added.

Russia plans to create and launch a mechanism prohibiting the oil trade with countries within the oil cap framework by 2022 year-end, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier.