Avtovaz intends to retain 40% share in Russian market in 2023 — ministry

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russian carmaker Avtovaz plans to maintain a 40% share in the country's domestic market in 2023 and restart export sales, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade wrote in its Telegram channel on Monday.

"Among the company's goals for 2023 are … maintaining a share of around 40% of the Russian automotive market, as well as restarting export sales," the statement said.

In addition, next year the company intends to launch production of a new generation Lada Vesta, resume production of Lada Largus at a plant in Tolyatti, and produce a pilot batch of the e-Largus electric car at the Izhevsk site.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said earlier, by the end of November, the share of Avtovaz cars in the Russian car market was 42%. Next year, he noted, the company plans to make and sell 400,000 - 500,000 vehicles.