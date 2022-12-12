Russian Railways expects six-percent rise in freight service to Azov-Black Sea regions

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russian Railways plans to boost freight service to the ports of the Azov-Black Sea zone 6% more in 2022 than the previous year to 105 mln tons, Deputy Managing Director of the holding and Head of the Central Traffic Control Directorate Mikhail Glazkov told reporters.

"Last year, 99 mln tons of cargo was transported to the Azov-Black Sea region, yet this year we expect over 105 mln tons to be delivered. This is another market that is very actively developing nowadays," he stressed.

In 2023, Russian Railways plans to carry more than 110 mln tons along this route, Glazkov added.