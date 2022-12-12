Transport ministry expects Russian Railways’ investment program to add 50% in 2024-2025

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Transport Ministry expects an around 50% increase in the investment program of Russian Railways in 2024-2025 compared with 2023, Deputy Minister Valentin Ivanov said at a roundtable at the Federation Council on Monday.

"We see that in 2024-2025 Russian Railways’ investment program is to increase by almost 50% compared with 2023," he said.

The investment program for 2024 and 2025 is expected at around 1.5 trillion rubles ($24 bln), Ivanov added.

Meanwhile, First Deputy Managing Director of Russian Railways Vadim Mikhailov who was also present at the meeting, said that the holding expected the investment program in 2024 and 2025 to be at the level of 2023 and higher.