Investors pull record 91,000 bitcoin from FTX in November, newspaper reports

LONDON, December 12. /TASS/. Investors withdrew record 91,363 bitcoin worth a total of around $1.5 bln from the FTX cryptocurrency exchange in November, which marked the largest bitcoin outflow on record, the Financial Times wrote on Monday.

The price of bitcoin has plunged 64% this year to around $17,000, according to the publication. Eric Robertsen, global head of research at Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered, expects the pain for crypto investors to continue well into 2023. "More and more crypto firms and exchanges find themselves with insufficient liquidity, leading to further bankruptcies," he was quoted as saying.

According to the newspaper, investors started pulling record levels of bitcoin from crypto exchanges after FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said he had just $100,000 left in his bank account, though he was once said to be worth $26.5 bln.