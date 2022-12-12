Gas union of Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan yet to be discussed — Kazakh Energy Minister

ASTANA, December 12. /TASS/. Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan are yet to discuss the creation of a "trilateral gas union," Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told reporters on Monday.

When asked about the possible creation of a gas union between Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan he replied:

"The "trilateral gas union" was not discussed, all discussions were in the format of bilateral cooperation. For example, let's say Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan."

According to the minister, the parties are currently discussing technical capabilities of the gas transmission systems of the three countries, as well as the possibility of building new systems.

"Negotiations are being held in such a bilateral format. Some issues require the agreement of all parties. But these are working issues, there was absolutely no talk about creating some kind of union," Akchulakov explained.

Earlier Ruslan Zheldibay, the press secretary of the Kazakh leader said that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the creation of a "trilateral gas union" with Uzbekistan during a meeting in the Kremlin on November 28.

On the same day, at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the Kazakh President said that Putin had proposed creating a trilateral gas union and was going to call the President of Uzbekistan about this.