Novatek discovers new Arctic gas field with reserves amounting to 52 bcm

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Novatek has discovered a new gas condensate field named after Viktor Girya, an outstanding geologist, in the Gydan Peninsula, the company reported on Monday.

"The new field is estimated to hold recoverable reserves of 52 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 2 million tons of liquids under the Russian reserve reporting standards," according to the report.

The field was discovered after the company’s subsidiary Arctic LNG 1 completed the testing of the first prospecting well within the Bukharinskiy license area adjacent to the Trekhbugorniy license area in the Gydan Peninsula.

"With this discovery, Novatek will expand its resource base in the Gydan Peninsula with the view to subsequently putting the field into efficient production under the development of its prospective projects," the company noted.