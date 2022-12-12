Gazprom board to discuss 2023 investments on December 20

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The board of directors of Gazprom will discuss investments for 2023, the outlook through 2025 and the projected growth of the global energy market at a meeting on December 20, the holding said in a statement on Monday.

"The agenda of the meeting of the board of directors includes preliminary results of the operations of Gazprom in 2022, the projects of the investment program and budget (financial plan) of the company for 2023 and the outlook through 2025, the influence of the events of 2022 on the long-term projected growth of the global energy market," the statement said.

Earlier, the management of Gazprom endorsed the draft of its investment program for 2023 in the amount of 2.3 trillion rubles ($38 bln), which may become a new record for the company after 1.98 trillion rubles ($32.9 bln) in 2022.