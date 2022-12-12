Russian stock indices show mixed dynamics as trading opens on Monday

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices showed mixed as the beginning of the main session on the Moscow Exchange on Monday.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index amounted to at 2,178.33 points (+0.02%), while the RTS index fell by 0.2% to 1,096.97 points.

As of 11:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX started to decline and edged down 0.03% reaching 2,177.09 points, the RTS index lost 0.49% and amounted to 1,093.71 points.

As of 11:00 Moscow time, the dollar-to-ruble rate rose by 0.47%, to 62.72 rubles, the euro rate went up by 0.49%, to 65.91 rubles.