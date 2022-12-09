Settlements in national currencies in EAEU reach 75% — President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, December 9. /TASS/. The volume of mutual settlements between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) reached 75%, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced on Friday at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek.

"We have made an important step to maintain overall financial stability - joint measures to increase settlements in national currencies in mutual trade between our countries. Measures in this direction made it possible to transfer more than 75% of mutual settlements to national currencies and to ensure access to the currency trading platforms in Russia," he said.

According to Japarov, food security in the EAEU was ensured as a result of joint coordinated measures.

"We believe that in the future this will allow not only to diversify our currency portfolios, but also to reduce the pressure of imported inflation," Zhaparov said.