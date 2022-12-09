Russians to account for 10-12 mln outbound tourism trips in 2022 — expert

ST. PETERSBURG, December 9. /TASS/. According to a preliminary estimate, outbound trips made by Russians in 2022 will stand at 10-12 million, Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators in Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze told TASS at the Travel Hub forum.

"More than 60 mln trips are estimated to be made within the country by the end of the year [+10% against 2021 - TASS]. It appears to be several times above the figure of overseas trips. This will stand at 10-12 mln, as provisionally estimated," Lomidze said.

The share of outbound tourism has declined due to geopolitical reasons. "Outbound tourism failed to catch up at all [when compared to] 2019. There were about 18 mln purely tourist trips at that time (25 mln departed from Russia in total in 2019, including about 18 mln classical tourists)," the expert noted.

The outbound travel share "did not contract as catastrophically as expected in March" in this year, she said.

The expert elected not to make any forecast for outbound trips in 2023. "The planning timeframe is too short. Tours are being sold for January and February and I believe this is almost like a miracle," Lomidze noted.