Russia’s foreign trade surplus up 1.8-fold in January-November to $269 bln, says regulator

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign trade surplus soared more than 1.8-fold in January-November 2022 year-on-year to $269.8 bln, according to the Central Bank’s preliminary estimates.

Meanwhile, the surplus of the country’s payment account balance more than doubled in the reporting period to $225.7 bln.

"A record increase in surplus of the balance of goods and services as a result of growth of exports of goods due to the favorable price environment coupled with a decrease in imports in January-November 2022 compared to the previous year played a core role in expansion of the current account surplus of the payment balance," the regulator said in a statement.

The surplus of the financial account of payment balance has been formed both through a decline in obligations to non-residents and an increase in foreign assets of the Russian economy. Moreover, a sharp drop in imports of goods in the second quarter of 2022 was followed by its gradual recovery in the following months of this year, the Bank of Russia added.