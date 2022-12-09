Net profit of Eurasian Development Bank to reach $30 mln in 2022 — presentation

ALMATY, December 9. /TASS/. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) expects net profit to the tune of $30 mln in 2022, according to a presentation provided by the development bank at a press conference on Friday.

The EDB’s approved strategy for 2022 suggested net profit at $21.6 mln.

The decrease compared with 2021 net profit will total 19%.

According to the presentation, the bank’s current investment portfolio is worth $5.2 bln, with the annual amount of investments having reached $2.5 bln, while return on capital equaling 1.7%. More than 30 new investment projects have been implemented this year, the presentation said.

"Projects worth over $4 bln are currently at the bank’s consideration now," Chairman of the Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Nikolay Podguzov noted.