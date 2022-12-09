Russian PM to hold expert council meeting in December — press secretary

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will hold a meeting of the expert council under the government in December, press secretary of the Prime Minister Boris Belyakov told TASS this Friday.

"The expert council’s meeting is planned in December. We will announce the date later," Belyakov said.

The council will meet on December 13 and discuss requirements for the mobilization of key personnel, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin said earlier. The Union plans to put forward an item regarding the exemption of key personnel of industry from mobilization.