Resilience of Russian economy drives White House crazy, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The resilience of the Russian economy and the effectiveness of the economic measures taken in the country are driving the White House crazy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday. He took part in the discussion "Russia-USA: what are the limits of confrontation?" at the site of the Valdai international discussion club.

"The impression is that the stability our economy shows, the effectiveness of measures to stabilize the ruble exchange rate, and all this against the backdrop of inflation in the United States itself, not to mention rising prices and the periodic occurrence of certain shortages in European satellite countries, is simply driving the White House crazy," he said.

Ryabkov also added that the lifting of a number of US sanctions against Russia "in the case that a solution is found in relation to Ukraine" implies "Russia's fulfillment of Washington's unrealistic demands in the Ukrainian context."