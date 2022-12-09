EAEU countries discuss plans to create common energy, gas space — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are discussing plans to create a single energy and gas space, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There are development plans that are being discussed today. This is a single energy space, gas [space] and so on," the Kremlin spokesman said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

According to him, "integration processes, as a rule, are protracted in time and cannot be carried out quickly." "This is complex, painstaking work, but the main thing is that its results are fully in line with the interests of the peoples of all states involved," Peskov believes.

The Kremlin official noted that "over the past year, the Eurasian Economic Union has shown very good development dynamics."

"The rapid growth of trade turnover, investments both on a bilateral basis between the participating countries and within the union itself. This is a very remarkable thing," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.